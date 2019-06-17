Close

EBOLA

Kericho patient doesn't have Ebola - Kemri test results

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
17 June 2019 - 18:35
Heath CS Sicily Kariuki during an interview with The Star. FILE

The Kericho patient who had been isolated following fears of Ebola has tested negative, Kemri results have shown.

In a press release on Monday, Health CS Sicily Kariuki said the government is well prepared to prevent Ebola.

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony said there was no case in the county.

 

He said Kemri also undertook tests for other hemorrhagic fevers, including Rift Valley Fever, Yellow Fever and CCFH which also tested negative.

 Malaria tests also turned negative for the patient.

“As a county, we remain vigilant for other suspected cases,” Chepkwony said.

 The governor has further said the patients who had been isolated will be moved to the general ward as they recover.

There was fear of Ebola in Kericho after a 36-year-old woman was admitted in Kericho Referral Hospital on Sunday with suspected symptoms.

She was isolated alongside her husband and two other relatives.

