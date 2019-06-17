Government on high alert after suspected case of Ebola in Kericho

The Kenyan Government is on high alert after a suspected case of Ebola in Kericho.

On Sunday evening, a patient with symptoms similar to those exhibited by Ebola patients was admitted at the Kericho County Referral Hospital.

The County Disease Surveillance Team immediately took over the matter and took the necessary precautions to ensure that there was minimal contact between the patient and other persons at the hospital including the staff and the other hospital users.

According to a statement from the county's Chief Public Relations Officer, Timothy Kemei, the County Department of Health Services is monitoring this potential case very closely and is working with the National Government to ensure that all essential procedures are followed to protect public health and safety.

"The patient has been placed in isolation and blood samples sent to the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) in Nairobi for further analysis. The preliminary test results are expected to be ready within the next 12 to 24 hours," Kemei said.

The County Government has however appealed for calm and assured the public that the County Referral Hospital is capable and well equipped to ensure the proper isolation of the patient and protection of other hospital users.

"It is important to note that the symptoms that have been exhibited by the patient can be indicative of any other medical condition and so there is no confirmed case of Ebola in Kericho at the moment," the statement said.