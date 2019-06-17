Close

DENIED WRONGDOING

Forgery case against Interior ministry official pushed to July

Court wants the government documents analyst and the investigating officer to testify.

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
17 June 2019 - 00:00
She is facing forgery Charges
Mary Ndiba at a Kibera Court She is facing forgery Charges
Image: CLAUSE MASIKA

A case in which an Interior ministry official is charged with forging a document and presenting it to the Kenya Revenue Authority will proceed on July 24.

Mary Ndiba, a member of the NGO Coordination Board under the Interior ministry, is accused of making a transfer of ownership of a vehicle. The court heard that he presented the document to obtain a vehicle from a city don — Professor Edward Kairo.

A Kibera court directed that the government documents analyst and the investigating officer pursuing the case be notified to testify. 

Ndiba is also charged with forging Kairo’s signature and a vehicle transfer form.

The court was told that his intention was to steal the vehicle from the don.

Ndiba had denied wrongdoing and was released on bond.

Professor Kairo has testified. He said the accused forged his signature without his consent and he only noticed that after his lawyer passed at the KRA and realised the same.

Car dealer Wycliffe Onyango also testified, saying he was aware ownership of the vehicle was changed in a fraudulent manner.

 The case will be heard before Kibera senior resident magistrate Barbara Ojoo.

