Food distribution continues in Turkana

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok has said food distribution will continue as away of hunger mitigation.

More than 805,000 people were faced by starvation and hunger that was caused by the devastating drought that lead to several deaths recently.

The interventions made by humanitarian agencies, the county government and national government have drastically reduced starvation.

The agencies offered food distribution, water supply and health services to malnourished children in the region.

For now, Turkana county statistics indicate that the number of people facing starvation has declined to 609,000.

Many regions have received rains which have raised water table for pastoralists and residents.

Governor Nanok said most parts of Turkana received inadequate rains and they will therefore continue to distribute food to victims of drought.

"We have experienced rains in the region but it's not enough to end the ongoing drought that is still in Turkana. Most of the residents are still starving of hunger. In the course of the week, we are expected to reach out most affected residents of drought with enough food as away of mitigating hunger and drought in the region," he said.

On April, Nanok and county officials were in various region such as Turkana North sub-county and Kibish sub county to monitor ongoing food distribution that targeted 609,000 residents experiencing food stress.

In April, the county government’s sent 50 per cent of its April relief food to these regions.