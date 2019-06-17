Close

RAINS INADEQUATE

Food distribution continues in Turkana

Agencies offer food distribution, water supply and health services to malnourished children in the region.

• Governor Nanok said most parts of Turkana received inadequate rains and they will therefore continue to distribute food to victims of drought.

• For now, Turkana county statistics indicate that the number of people facing starvation has declined to 609,000.

by HESBORN ETYANG Correspondent, Turkana
17 June 2019 - 00:00
Hunger stricken residents of Turkana pictured receiving relief food
Image: Hesborn Etyang

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok has said food distribution will continue as away of hunger mitigation.

More than 805,000 people were faced by starvation and hunger that was caused by the devastating drought that lead to several deaths recently.

The interventions made by humanitarian agencies, the county government and national government have drastically reduced starvation.

 

The agencies offered food distribution, water supply and health services to malnourished children in the region.

For now, Turkana county statistics indicate that the number of people facing starvation has declined to 609,000.

Many regions have received rains which have raised water table for pastoralists and residents.

Governor Nanok said most parts of Turkana received inadequate rains and they will therefore continue to distribute food to victims of drought.

"We have experienced rains in the region but it's not enough to end the ongoing drought that is still in Turkana. Most of the residents are still starving of hunger. In the course of the week, we are expected to reach out most affected residents of drought with enough food as away of mitigating hunger and drought in the region," he said.

On April, Nanok and county officials were in various region such as Turkana North sub-county and Kibish sub county  to monitor ongoing food distribution that targeted 609,000 residents experiencing food stress.

In April, the county government’s sent 50 per  cent of its April relief food to these regions.

Food aid for three more months — Nanok

Statistics of the county show that the number of people in need of food has reduced drastically.
Private firms set aside Sh50million for relief food

The joint famine relief initiative has so far mobilized 500 tonnes of food that will be distributed to over 100,000 starving Kenyans.
