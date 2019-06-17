80 KRA officials arrested last month yet to be charged, court told

Over 80 KRA staff who were arrested last month on allegations of aiding tax evasion have not been charged yet, the court has heard.

Through their lawyers, the officials told Justice Ngenye Macharia that since May 22 till now there have been no charges against them.

The court heard that they have been reporting daily to the DCI but nothing has been forthcoming.

According to them, there is nothing they have been doing at the DCI other than sign a book.

They asked the court to vary the condition of reporting to the DCI.

Justice Macharia set aside the orders requiring them to appear daily at DCI saying she sees no need for that.

The prosecution told the court that the file has not been compiled adding that it's a complex case.

The case will be mentioned on July 18 for further directions.

Thirty-eight of them were presented in court last month but did not take a plea.

Instead, the police were allowed to hold them for another 14 days as they continue with their investigations.