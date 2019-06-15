Women MPs don white and red in Ruto, Raila battle

Women MPs have split into two rival camps, with one group supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The other faction is coalescing around Deputy President William Ruto in what may heighten political tensions ahead of the 2022 polls.

The pro-Uhuru and Raila group has been christened the handshake team and dubbed itself 'embrace' as they push for support for the President and Raila.

The embrace team is said to enjoy massive support from the government as manifested with the towering presence of Public Service Chief Administrative Secretary Rachael Shebesh in most of its public functions.

On the other hand, the pro-Ruto faction, which is a replica of the Tangatanga squad that has been pushing for the DP's 2022 presidential bid, is said to be receiving its support from Ruto.

In a day in which the two groups captured massive public attention, the Embrace team donned white as they stormed Murang'a county for a public event.

Leading the Embrace team were Shebesh and Homa Bay woman representative Gladys Wanga, who have become the face of the handshake women's wing.

The team, with representation from across the political divide, also included Nairobi woman representative Esther Passaris and her Wajir counterpart Fatuma Gedi.

In a show of might and firm financial war-chest in the Ruto team, the Tangatanga brigade was booked in a plane and flew to Malindi in solidarity with embattled ODM lawmaker Aisha Jumwa.

Donning red to capture the widening divide, the Ruto battalion was led by KIrinyaga woman representative Purity Ngirici, nominated senator Millicent Omanga and Kandara MP Alice Wahome.

Others in the Ruto team included Nakuru senator Susan Kihika.