Wajir East MP charged, assault case pushed to August

Wajir East MP Rashid Kassim Amin was arraigned on Friday and charged with assaulting a female colleague.

Kassim was accused of assaulting Wajir Woman Representative Fatima Gedi Ali at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, on Thursday.

The court heard that at around mid-morning at Parliament parking lot, Amin willfully and unlawfully assaulted Gedi and injured her.

He denied the charges. His lawyer, Sam Nyaberi, asked that he be released on free bond, arguing that the accused presented himself to the police at Parliament.

Chief magistrate Francis Andayi granted him on Sh100,000 bond or Sh50,000 bail.

The case will be heard on August 6.

Kassim reportedly accosted Fatuma and engaged her in a heated discussion before the alleged attack.

The incident allegedly happened in the full glare of other legislators and security officers, who were manning Parliament ahead of Treasury CS Henry Rotich’s unveiling of the Sh3.02 trillion 2019-20 budget.

The Star established that Kassim demanded to know why Gedi, who is a member of the Budget and Appropriations committee, failed to allocate money to his constituency during a recent visit by the budget team.

He later reportedly slapped Gedi. The Budget and Appropriation team was in Wajir East for a budget public hearing.

“It was about 9.50am I was with Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay Woman Representative) when I met the honourable member. We just said hello and he asked me how comes we did not put anything for him in his constituency," Gedi told the Star.

"I told him 'you were not there and you were the host MP and you did not mobilise your people' to come and present their case.

"He said nonsense, called me stupid and then hit me. I was shocked. I could not believe it. He came again and hit me."

The incident led to a fracas in Parliament. Women legislators stormed out of the chamber only minutes to Rotich's arrival, protesting the assault of their colleague.

The matter is recorded at Parliament police station as OB/20/13/6/2019.

