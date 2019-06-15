Close

EXPLOSION

Several police officers feared dead after IED attack in Wajir

In Summary

• A police land cruiser with 11 police officers was hit by an IED on Saturday morning.

• Mutyamabai said he has dispatched additional resources including aerial surveillance capability to continue with the operation.

by DENNIS TARUS Digital Sub-Editor
News
15 June 2019 - 16:04
Several police officers are feared dead after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in Wajir County.
Several police officers are feared dead after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in Wajir County.
Image: THE STAR

Several police officers are feared dead after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in Wajir County.

According to a statement from Police IG Hillary Mutyambai, a police land cruiser with 11 police officers was hit by an IED on Saturday morning.

The officers were on patrol between Khorof-Harar and Konton along the Kenya-Somali border.

Mutyamabai said he has dispatched additional resources including aerial surveillance capability to continue with the operation.

In June last year, five APs and three Kenya Police Reservists died in an IED attack at Bojigaras, Wajir county.

The eight security officers were killed after their vehicle ran over the explosive device.

More:

Five APs, three reservists killed in Wajir IED attack

Five APs and three Kenya Police Reservists died on Sunday in an IED attack at Bojigaras, Wajir county. The eight security officers were killed after ...
News
11 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by DENNIS TARUS Digital Sub-Editor
News
15 June 2019 - 16:04

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    11h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Strathmore underdogs who downed Harvard in global contest
    1d ago Big Read

  3. Western oil exploration in Somalia may spark conflict - UN
    1d ago Africa

  4. POLITICAL GOSSIP
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    3d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos