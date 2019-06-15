Several police officers feared dead after IED attack in Wajir

Several police officers are feared dead after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in Wajir County.

According to a statement from Police IG Hillary Mutyambai, a police land cruiser with 11 police officers was hit by an IED on Saturday morning.

The officers were on patrol between Khorof-Harar and Konton along the Kenya-Somali border.

Mutyamabai said he has dispatched additional resources including aerial surveillance capability to continue with the operation.

In June last year, five APs and three Kenya Police Reservists died in an IED attack at Bojigaras, Wajir county.

The eight security officers were killed after their vehicle ran over the explosive device.