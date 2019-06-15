Police officer shot dead in Kitengela

A police officer has been shot dead at Kitengela town in Kajiado County.

Erick Mwirigi,34, an officer based at Athi River police station was pronounced dead on arrival at a Kitengela hospital after he was shot by two armed thugs on Friday night.

Confirming the incident, Athi River deputy county commissioner David Juma said the matter was reported at Kitengela police station under OB

KajiadoSub county:Isinya111/14/Station: Kitengela Robbery with violence 6/2019 at around 2230hrs on Friday.

"It was reported by a resident of EPZ that he received a call from a local who informed him that his neighbour Erick Mwirigi and his wife namely Gloria Ngatha had been shot by two armed men and had been rushed to Nairobi Women's Hospital where no 87990 PC/drv Erick Mwirigi Meru adult aged 34 years old who is a police officer based at Athi River police station was pronounced dead upon arrival," said Juma.

Juma spoke to Star on the phone on Saturday.

He said police visited the scene at Milimani estate and recovered three 9mm spent cartridges.

They also visited the hospital where it was established that the deceased was shot at the left side of the chest left side of neck and rib.

He said the wife was also shot on the elbow and was receiving treatment in the said facility and is currently in stable condition.

"The wife was robbed cash Sh9,300 with Sh1,000 was transferred from her MPesa account. Two mobile phones were also stolen valued at Sh20,000," Juma added.

The deceased body is still at the hospital awaiting to be transferred to the mortuary.