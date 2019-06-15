Close

DENIED HECKLING

No one heckled, it was a beautiful event - Sabina Chege

During her speech, Chege appeared to have been heckled by the crowd who chanted Deputy President William Ruto's name.

The woman rep had a difficult time trying to control the rowdy crowd to a point that she broke down into tears as she continued with her speech.

by DENNIS TARUS Digital Sub-Editor
15 June 2019 - 10:45
Murang'a woman representative Sabina Chege during an 'Embrace' event in Murang'a on June 14, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has denied she was heckled on Friday during an 'Embrace' rally in her county.

Chege on Friday played host to the female politicians’ lobby group supporting the Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader  Raila Odinga.

During her speech, Chege appeared to have been heckled by the crowd who chanted Deputy President William Ruto's name.

 

The woman rep had a difficult time trying to control the rowdy crowd to a point that she broke down into tears as she continued with her speech.

It took the intervention of the other women leaders led by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Public Service CAS Rachel Shebesh to calm her down.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, a staunch Ruto ally later took to Twitter to ridicule the woman rep.

"Murang'a County woman MP Sabina Chege was today cut down to size when she was booed at home for disparaging the DP. Forcing her to cry! THE HUSTLER NATION IS REAL!. Tribalism aside! A nation of Kenyans minus the dynasties. The die is cast!" he tweeted.

However, Chege responded by posting pictures of the occasion and denied that she was heckled insisting it was a 'beautiful' event.

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga also joined in the conversation and took the opportunity to dismiss Khalwale urging Kenyans to reject both Ruto and his popular 'hustler' narrative as well as dynasties which have been portrayed to represent Uhuru and Raila.

"That’s not issue! Whether dynasties or hustlers KENYANS MUST reject both. We are seeking alternative political leadership. You are history, my dear friend," Mutunga tweeted.

