Man charged with pouring hot oil on wife over Sh100

A man has been charged with burning his wife with cooking oil after she allegedly stole his Sh100.

Kevin Odhiambo was charged before Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani. He is accused of committing the offence on Friday.

Odhiambo denied the charge, saying the investigating officer pursuing the matter was bribed to 'fix' him and send him to jail.

It is alleged the accused went where his wife Joan Omondi was doing her mandazi business after realising she had taken his money and purchased flour for the business.

He became furious as he had planned to use the money to place a bet, the court heard.

He is said to have gotten furious after she declined to respond when he asked about the money, the court was told. This is when he poured mandazi oil on her head causing injuries.

Neighbours performed first aid before taking her to a hospital.

Omondi reported the attack at Kilimani police station which led to her husband's arrest.

She was also issued with a P3 Form.

On Friday, Odhiambo told the court that the investigating officer was a serious businessman who is out to loot money from those with cases across the country.

He said there is no way he could burn his wife as he was a staunch Catholic.

He also said there is no evidence that he committed the offence "as the complainant, together with officer do not have any cloth that shows she was injured".

The accused requested the court to do away with the case so he could proceed with his work.

The magistrate released him on a cash bail of Sh20,000 pending hearing on July 4.

