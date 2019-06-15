Close

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS LATER

Kenya Unesco envoy mourns mother's death

Kandie is the former Labour Cabinet secretary, says family benefited from mother's counsel

In Summary

• Her mother died at a Nakuru hospital at 93. 

• Former CS's mother was a church elder, leader and businesswoman. 

by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
News
15 June 2019 - 06:00
Former CS Phyllis Kandie.
Former CS Phyllis Kandie.
Image: FILE

Former Labour CS Phyllis Kandie is mourning her mother.

Hanna Kimoi, 93, passed on at a Nakuru hospital on Friday.

The grief-struck Kandie, who is Kenya's Ambassador to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in Paris, said the family had lost a mentor and a strong pillar.

 

She said they benefitted a lot from Kimoi, especially from her strong counsel.

The Kipingor family comes from Poror village in Eldama Ravine, Baringo county.

Kimoi was the matriarch of the Kipingor family, a church elder, community leader and an astute businesswoman.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
News
15 June 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. Strathmore underdogs who downed Harvard in global contest
    1d ago Big Read

  2. Western oil exploration in Somalia may spark conflict - UN
    21h ago Africa

  3. POLITICAL GOSSIP
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    3d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Trump aide Conway repeatedly violated US law- investigators
    1d ago World

Latest Videos