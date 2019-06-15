Kenya Unesco envoy mourns mother's death

In Summary
• Her mother died at a Nakuru hospital at 93.
• Former CS's mother was a church elder, leader and businesswoman.
Former Labour CS Phyllis Kandie is mourning her mother.
Hanna Kimoi, 93, passed on at a Nakuru hospital on Friday.
The grief-struck Kandie, who is Kenya's Ambassador to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in Paris, said the family had lost a mentor and a strong pillar.
She said they benefitted a lot from Kimoi, especially from her strong counsel.
The Kipingor family comes from Poror village in Eldama Ravine, Baringo county.
Kimoi was the matriarch of the Kipingor family, a church elder, community leader and an astute businesswoman.
Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
Edited by R.Wamochie
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES