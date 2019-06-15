Kenya Unesco envoy mourns mother's death

Former Labour CS Phyllis Kandie is mourning her mother.

Hanna Kimoi, 93, passed on at a Nakuru hospital on Friday.

The grief-struck Kandie, who is Kenya's Ambassador to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in Paris, said the family had lost a mentor and a strong pillar.

She said they benefitted a lot from Kimoi, especially from her strong counsel.

The Kipingor family comes from Poror village in Eldama Ravine, Baringo county.

Kimoi was the matriarch of the Kipingor family, a church elder, community leader and an astute businesswoman.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Edited by R.Wamochie