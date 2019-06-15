English teacher from Nyanza wins 2019 teacher award

The 15-member praise and worship team at the St Paul ACK Yala can expect a new set of uniform from their colleague Frederick Shitubi on Sunday.

The 44-year-old English and Literature teacher at the St Mary’s Yala in Nyanza region was named the Teacher Of the Year at the just concluded 44th Kenya Secondary School Heads Association annual conference at the Kenya School Revenue Administration in Mombasa.

“I had pledged to buy my praise and worship team a new set of uniform if I win. I plan to fulfil my pledge,” said the excited teacher, who was so overwhelmed that he temporarily forgot the name of his son Bravin.

Shitubi, who has been teaching for 18 years now, won himself some Sh100,000, books worth Sh200,000 from Longhorn Publishers and a free return air ticket to any destination in Kenya courtesy of JamboJet.

He beat Grace Mabuti from Dr Aggrey High school at the Coast and Felix Kipkemboi from Jemova Secondary school from Western, who emerged second and third respectively in the category.

“I dedicate this win to God and my wife Norich Munyasia, who has been my pillar of strength and prayer partner. Every time I go out, she goes on her knees,” said Shitubi.

However, lady teachers and Central region were the real winners in this year’s awards organized by the Kessha through the Teachers Service Commission.

Two of the three overall winners in the three categories were lady teachers from Central region.

Thirty-year-old Catherine Wanjiku won the third edition of the ICT Teacher of the Year (iTOYA) beating Amos Ogada of Moi Vokoli secondary school in Western and Samuel mwangi of Moi Forces Academy in Nairobi to second and third positions respectively.

The Kerugoya Girls High School Swahili and CRE teacher has been teaching for only seven years having been employed in 2012 but joined her current station in 2013.

She broke into tears when her name was called as the winner.

“It is possible to use ICT to teach humanities and languages,” she said, urging teachers to use ICT more.

She lamented the limited use of ICT in schools saying in the 21st century, ICT is the way to go.

She said she has embraced the new Competence-Based Curriculum as it is more participatory and can bring out the best in learners.

“This award has encouraged me and I will enhance my use of ICT and ensure that more teacher embrace technology,” said the mother of a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Othaya Girls High School principal Jane Waceke won the Principal of the Year award beating Mary Kiprop of Kapsabet Girls in Rift Valley and Emelda Oyombe of Cardinal Otunga Girls in Western to second and third position respectively.

Waceke said the support of her workmates and students propelled her to victory.

“I cannot wait to meet my daughters on Sunday,” the overjoyed 48-year-old mother of three said.

She has been teaching for more than 25 years, the last 12 of which she has been serving as principal.

She said humility, dedication and being child-friendly has been key to her success not only for this award but many other successes in her life.

“I live off discipline and dedication but ensuring I stay humble before God and man,” she said.

Teachers Service Commission quality assurance director Reuben Nthamburi said the principals have shown great professionalism and dedication to their work.

He, however, warned judges from the very lowest levels to guard against ethics, announcing that a teacher had to be disqualified on moral grounds from the iTOYA category, which remained with seven contestants.