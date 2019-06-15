Auditor General finds Sh35bn pending bills fake

Thirty-five billion of pending bills in counties are illegal, the auditor general has unearthed, in what may return to haunt governors in the ongoing anti-graft crackdown.

Auditor General Edward Ouko revealed that at least three governors have already irregularly paid Sh500 million for the ineligible bills, which may attract the attention of anti-corruption agencies.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration has stepped up effort to pay the bills that have impoverished some contractors, who have been auctioned by financial institutions.

During the Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1, Uhuru ordered the national government and the counties to pay money owed to contractors by the end of May.

But it is turning out a huge chunk of the pending bills are fraudulent, akin to the National Youth Service scandal, where fake contractors were paid for supplying air.

In the audit exclusively obtained by the Star, Ouko revealed that Elgeyo Marakwet county headed by Governor Alex Tolgos had already paid Sh235.4 million of the ineligible pending bills

Nairobi's Mike Sonko had already paid ShSh246.4 of the illegal bills, while Kericho county boss Paul Chepkwony had paid Sh131.7 million.

The 47 counties had by end of last financial year in June 2018 accumulated Sh108.41 billion claims from contractors and suppliers, a steep climb from Sh35.84 billion the year before, according to the office of Controller of Budget data.

Out of the Sh79.6 billion counties pending bills submitted by 41 counties for verification, Auditor General Edward Ouko reveals that only Sh43.9 billion is legible for settlement.

This means that a total of sh35.6 billion should not be paid to suppliers and contractors, raising the red flag that they could be fictitious payments manufactured to swindle taxpayers.

Vihiga Governor Wilberforce Otichillo, Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Kiraitu Murungi (Meru), John Nyagarama (Nyamira), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi) and Migori's Zachary Obado did not submit their pending bills for scrutiny.

Council of Governors chairman Oparanya protested that the national government is using its arms and the legislature to manipulate governors.

"The main goal is to destroy devolution. The counties have structures in place that support accountability,” he told the Star

In the leaked Audit report, Nairobi county leads the pack with the highest ineligible pending bills at Sh11.3 billion, followed by Turkana's Josphat Nanok with Sh3.8 billion.

After irregularly paying Sh 146 million, Sonko's administration has reduced ineligible payments to Sh 11.2 billion.

Counties with irregular pending bills that should not be paid include Kiambu (Sh1.4 billion), Homa Bay (Sh1.6 billion), Kwale (Sh1.6 billion), Mombasa (Sh1.8 billion), Nakuru (Sh2 billion) and West Pokot (Sh 1.2 billion).

Others are Embu (Sh927 million), Nyandarua (Sh841 million) Laikipia (Sh911 million), Kitui (Sh870 million) Kericho (Sh604 million) and Elgeyo Marakwet with Sh683 million.