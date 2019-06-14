Wajir East MP charged with assaulting Woman Rep Gedi

Wajir East Member Parliament Rashid Kassim Amin was arraigned on Friday in court and charged with assaulting a female legislator.

According to the charges, Amin is accused of assaulting Wajir Women Representative Fatima Gedi Ali within Parliament buildings in Nairobi.

The court heard that on June 13, 2019, at around mid-morning, at the Parliament Parking lot within Nairobi, Amin willfully and unlawfully assaulted Gedi thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

He denied the charges. Through his lawyer Sam Nyaberi, he asked to be released on a free bond arguing that the accused presented himself to the police at the parliament building.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi released him on a bond of Sh100,000 with one surety or an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

The hearing of the case set for 6th August 2019.