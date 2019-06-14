Close

JUSTICE

Wajir East MP charged with assaulting Woman Rep Gedi

In Summary

• Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi released him on a bond of Sh100,000 with one surety or an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

• Amin is accused of assaulting Wajir Women Representative Fatima Gedi Ali witching parliamentary building in Nairobi.

Wajir East MP Rashid Amin
Wajir East MP Rashid Amin
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

Wajir East Member Parliament Rashid Kassim Amin was arraigned on Friday in court and charged with assaulting a female legislator.

According to the charges, Amin is accused of assaulting Wajir Women Representative Fatima Gedi Ali within Parliament buildings in Nairobi.

The court heard that on June 13, 2019, at around mid-morning, at the Parliament Parking lot within Nairobi, Amin willfully and unlawfully assaulted Gedi thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

He denied the charges. Through his lawyer Sam Nyaberi, he asked to be released on a free bond arguing that the accused presented himself to the police at the parliament building.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi released him on a bond of Sh100,000 with one surety or an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

The hearing of the case set for 6th August 2019.

More:

Wajir East MP Rashid should be suspended

Physical violence is unacceptable among Members of Parliament.
Opinion
13 hours ago

Wajir East MP assaults county's Woman Rep over CDF

Amin did not deny or confirm the assault allegations only saying he will respond to the Police.
News
1 day ago

KOT seek justice for assaulted Wajir Woman Rep Gedi

Gedi claims she was accosted at Parliament's parking lot before being assaulted.
News
1 day ago
