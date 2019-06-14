Third Safaricom employee charged with demanding Sh300m from telcos

Another Safaricom employee was yesterday charged with demanding Sh300 million from the firm by menaces.

Benedict Kabugi Ndung'u is accused of unlawfully demanding the money with an intention to steal between May 1 and June 7 at Safaricom offices in Westlands, Nairobi.

Ndung'u denied the charges when he appeared before chief magistrate Francis Andayi at the Milimani law courts.

The prosecution asked the court to give him similar bond terms as two other Safaricom employees who had earlier been charged.

On Monday, two information technology experts working for Safaricom Limited were charged with the same offence. Simon Billy Kinuthia and Brian Njoroge Wamatu were accused of two counts of computer fraud and demanding money by menaces.

They were also charged with copying and transferring privileged Safaricom subscriber data from the firm's database to an unauthorised person, Charles Njuguna Kimani.

The details exposed include the subscribers' names, IDs and telephone numbers.

The two denied the charges and were granted Sh1 million bail each.

Andayi also allowed an application by the prosecution that the suspects report to the Director of Criminal Investigations once a week.

The two were held at the Muthaiga police station for 48 hours to allow them meet the bail and bond requirements.

Ndung'u was granted Sh1 million bail. The case will be heard on July 6.