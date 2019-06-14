Rotich unveil's budget in colourful event

• There was heavy deployment of security at the main entrance.
A crowd milled around Parliament Buildings scrambling to have a glimpse of the man of the moment.
Uniformed and plainclothed police officers covered every inch. At the main entrance, they were a crowd.
Those entering were frisked. Police sniffer dogs were held on leashes. The GSU stared you in the eye.
At 3.59pm, a brown Volkswagen Passat registration number GK B951F carrying the Treasury CS Henry Rotich approached the buildings.
On alighting, he smiled broadly.
His black suit, white shirt and a red tie complemented the black briefcase containing the Sh3.02 trillion 2019-20 budget statement for the country.
PS Kamau Thugge came out of another Passat just behind Rotich's car.
At hand to receive him were Majority Leader Aden Duale and Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairman Kimani Ichung'wa.
His colleagues Fred Matiangi (Interior), Peter Munya (Trade), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Sicily Kariuki (Health) and Margaret Kobia (Public Service) accompanied him.
At 4.05pm, the CS entered the Chamber, where MPs had been seated about for one hour.
Earlier, women MPs had stormed out of the chamber, protesting the assault of their colleague, Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi by Wajir West MP Rashid Amin.
The legislators, however, returned to follow Rotich's address, once they had spoken to journalists.
The CS occupied a seat at the front while his colleagues took their positions in the gallery. Speaker Justin Muturi gave him the floor.
For one hour, the CS read out the budget as the MPs listened.
MPs applauded whenever Rorich said something they approved.