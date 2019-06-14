Rotich unveil's budget in colourful event

A crowd milled around Parliament Buildings scrambling to have a glimpse of the man of the moment.

Uniformed and plainclothed police officers covered every inch. At the main entrance, they were a crowd.

Those entering were frisked. Police sniffer dogs were held on leashes. The GSU stared you in the eye.

At 3.59pm, a brown Volkswagen Passat registration number GK B951F carrying the Treasury CS Henry Rotich approached the buildings.

On alighting, he smiled broadly.

His black suit, white shirt and a red tie complemented the black briefcase containing the Sh3.02 trillion 2019-20 budget statement for the country.

PS Kamau Thugge came out of another Passat just behind Rotich's car.

At hand to receive him were Majority Leader Aden Duale and Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairman Kimani Ichung'wa.