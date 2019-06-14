Rotich petty in tax measures, say MPs

MPs are split on their views on tax measures sought by Treasury CS Henry Rotich to fund the Sh3.02 trillion budget.

While some lawmakers said on Thursday evening that the budget funding strategy is a relief to the poor, others scolded Rotich saying some measures are petty.

Critics cited the proposal for boda boda riders to be compelled to have third-party insurance, withholding tax for cleaning firms, caterer, and security companies.

A number of lawmakers who spoke to the Star after the budget was presented said the CS seems to have run out of options on which sectors to milk.

Minority leader John Mbadi (Suba South) played down the projected revenue, saying over the years it has fallen short and proven untenable.

He said the revenue targets will not be realised unless the Treasury employs a major policy redirection.

“The projected revenue is too ambitious. Treasury is projecting to raise over Sh2 trillion. We expected very clearly defined strategies. The issue of raising the capital gains tax will likely meet some resistance,” the Suba South MP said.

He said since there is no major shift in taxation, there are questions on how the budget will be funded.

“Even though he allocated Sh490 billion for the Big Four, there is no proper path for how this agenda will be achieved.”