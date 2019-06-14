Rotich budget receives mixed reactions

National Treasury CS Henry Rotich’s 2019-20 budget elicited mixed reactions from the general public.

While manufacturers and consumer lobby groups commended the budget, the reality on the ground, especially for alcohol consumers and gamblers, was negative.

“The increased excise duty on betting will really squeeze our pockets. We will lose a lot of money on our stake and, therefore, there will be a decrease in the money we win,” Raphael, a security guard in the Westlands, said.

He also acknowledged that though it was a dent in his pocket, the move to tax 10 per cent of the stakes was good in the sense it would prohibit young people from betting.

Consumer Downtown Association director Japheth Ogutu told the Star the budget was generally good, saying the government had finally taken measures to cut the public wage bill, which had been a subject of debate in recent years.

Ogutu, however, said the move to increase taxes on commercial services, including cleaning, security, catering, sales and promotions, and transportation of goods, is a dangerous proposal that will burden low-income earners.