Kenyans paying Sh15 more for petrol compared to February

Motorists across the country will have to dig deeper into their pockets to keep cars on the road.

This is the fourth price increase this year with petrol now costing Sh15 more than between February 15 and March 14.

This is after Energy Regulatory body ERC announced an increase in fuel prices.In the new prices to run effective from June 15 to July 14.

ERC said Super petrol will retail at an increased price of Sh3.07 while diesel retails at an increased price of Sh0.39 per litre respectively.

The regulator's Director General said the changes in this month's prices have been as a consequence of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increasing by 4.45 per cent.

"The current pump prices are inclusive of 8 percent Value Added Tax in line with the provisions of the Finance Act2018," Robert Oimeke said.

Oimeke said Diesel had also increased by o.52 per cent but kerosene decreased by 0.43 per cent.

"The authority wishes to assure the public of its commitment to the observance of fair competition and protection of the interests of both consumers and investors in the energy and petroleum sector," Oimeke said.