Geneva direct flights to grow Kenya’s horticulture, digital sectors – Mukhisa Kituyi

The launch of Kenya Airways’ direct flights to Geneva is expected to help reduce delays passengers travelling from Nairobi face.

Passengers travelling from Nairobi have previously had a stop in Amsterdam.

UNCTAD secretary general Mukhisa Kituyi on Thursday said due to the traffic on the Amsterdam route, there are often delays which can prove costly for travelers.

Kituyi gave an analogy of how delays affect Kenyans travelling from Nairobi to Geneva.

“This is the experience of a typical African: Imagine you have frozen chapatti and kunde to take with you, hoping to get it to the freezer as soon as you get to Geneva, only to find your luggage did not arrive on time. When it arrives 24 hours later, your food heads straight to the disposal bag,” Kituyi said.

He spoke during a meeting following KQ’s inaugural direct flight to Geneva.Also present were Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma, Tourism’s Najib Balala, Labour’s Ukur Yattani and Kenya Airports Authority chairman Julius Karangi.

Geneva Canton Vice President Serge Busco, Geneve Aeroport CEO Andre Shneider, KQ chief executive Sebastian Mikosz and chairman Michael Joseph were also in attendance.

Kituyi said the launch of the direct flights will give Kenya an opportunity to market itself better.

“Everywhere you go (in Geneava), you find a man with a turban selling roses at 10 times its cost in Kenya and they are called roses from Amsterdam.The direct flight from Nairobi to Amsterdam gives the first opportunity to make the Swiss market know that Kenyan roses are actually from Kenya,” he said.