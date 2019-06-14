Garissa allocations to be ward-based — Korane

Garissa Governor Ali Korane on Thursday said county resources will be ward-based for equitable sharing of the devolved resources.

Speaking during an Iftar dinner for MCAs and assembly staff at his residence, the governor said the budget will depart from tradition whereby each department decided on the projects implemented every financial year.

"I have received several complaints from MCAs whose wards are yet to benefit from the county kitty and we need a system that will address this inequality," Korane said.

He said every subcounty will be allocated Sh100 million to ensure every ward gets projects based on the priorities of the community.

The governor assured assembly members they would be part of decision-making and public participation to achieve meaningful development.

Korane said Sh4.1 billion for Lagdera, Dadaab and Fafi signed between the government and the World Bank was ready. It is under the Kenyan Development Response to Displacement Impact Project

He is scheduled to be Nairobi today to fast track implementation of the projects.

The governor urged MCAs to be united. "Let's tell the public what we can deliver that is sustainable and achievable," he said.

Deputy Governor Abdi Dagane assured MCAs of the necessary executive support.

Senator Yussuf Haji praised ward reps and urged them to take CECMs, chief officers and county directors to task for better services.

Assembly Majority leader Mohamed Gabow and Minority leader Mohamed Abdi Farah assured the governor of support to achieve his five-year development plan.

