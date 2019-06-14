Close

Former Kenya Re boss found guilty of fraud

• Anti corruption court magistrate Felix Kombo found them guilty in the sale of a house belonging to Kenya Re to Rockhound Properties. 

• However the two are yet to be sentenced after they the asked court to give them until tomorrow to make their mitigation. 

Former Kenya Reinsurance finance director John Faustin Kinyua and are guilty of fraudulent acquisition of public property and conflict of interest, a court ruled yesterday

Anti corruption court magistrate Felix Kombo found them guilty in the sale of a house belonging to Kenya Re to Rockhound Properties. 

However the two are yet to be sentenced after they the asked court to give them until tomorrow to make their mitigation. 

 

Kimingi is the director of Rockhound properties limited -the company that allegedly  bought the house at Sh12 million.

According to the charge sheet Kinyua and Kimingi fraudulently acquired a public property situated in Karen belonging to Kenya Reinsurance.

It is also said that the two acquired some Sh132,504 property of Kenya Reinsurance by representing that it was a refund of excess payment on account of sale of the land in question.

Kinyua is already serving a jail term for tricking taxpayers into buying a house at Embakasi’s Villa Franca Estate for Charles Gichane.

In the scam, Kinyua engaged Gichane as a fake whistle-blower and consultant, whose ‘payment’ was used to purchase the house.

