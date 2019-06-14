Can't live without salary: Kiambu Magistrate resigns after suspension

A Kiambu Magistrate who had been suspended over gross misconduct has resigned.

Principal Magistrate Bryan Khaemba had been indefinitely suspended after he issued anticipatory bail to Governor Ferdinand Waititu despite the fact that the case was not in his jurisdiction.

Chief Justice David Maraga had written to the Magistrate on June 13 informing him that he had been suspended without pay.

In a letter dated June 14 in the response to the suspension, Khaemba denied any wrongdoing but noted that since the suspension was indefinite, he had to resign.

"Having reflected on the consequences of the suspension letter, especially on the aspect of nil salary and the fact that this process has no definite timelines, I have separately tendered my resignation letter to enable me engage in other income generating activities," Khaemba said in his letter.

Khaemba said that will also give the Council of the East African Magistrates’ and Judges’ Association (EAMJA) a chance to designate another Council Member to take charge of the Secretariat of the Association since he has been serving as the Secretary general.

According to a suspension letter from Chief Justice David Maraga, Khaemba would receive nil salary until his case is heard and determined.

In his letter, Maraga said the magistrate's actions amount to gross misconduct contrary to the Human Resource Policies and Procedures Manual.