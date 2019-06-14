Boda boda operators hit back at Rotich over 'oppressive budget'

Boda boda operators have hit back at the Treasury CS Henry Rotich saying the budget he presented was oppressive.

Through their association, Boda boda Safety Association of Kenya, the operators said it is unfair for the CS to impose more charges on them with the current hard economic times.

In his presentation to Parliament on Thursday, Rotich said he would table a bill requiring all boda boda's and tuk-tuk's to have a third party insurance cover.

This Rotich said would push up transport costs in the most common and affordable mode of transport in the country.

If the bill is effected, millions of boda boda users will be forced to dig deeper into their pockets to get a ride as riders will pass on the proposed additional insurance costs to their passengers.

