AP officer arrested for posing as Nacada official

Detectives are investigating an incident where an Administration Police officer was arrested for impersonating a Nacada official in Kasarani, Nairobi.

Simon Magondu of service number 239579 together with his accomplice Simon Njoni, who claims to be a driver of Embassava Sacco Airport route, were nabbed at Kiwanja in Kahawa West, Kasarani subcounty, on Thursday.

Subcounty police commander Peter Kimani said the duo was arrested by police officers from Kasarani police station at 7.30pm.

“Both Magondu and Njoni were arrested while trying to extort money from members of the public pretending that they are officers from the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse. Residents became suspicious and notified the police. We sent officers who were on patrol in the area to arrest them,” Kimani said.

He spoke to the Star in his office on Thursday.

The officer and his co-accused were detained at Kasarani police station as police investigate the matter, he said.

“It was reported today (Thursday) by members of the public that within Kiwanja, Kahawa West, at about 1930 hours, there were two people terrorising members of the public,” the report seen by the Star read.

The police boss said the arrested cop had earlier been interdicted after having been arraigned before a Kerugoya court, his home area, for murder contrary.

“He was also found in possession of two handcuffs and three canisters,” Kimani said.