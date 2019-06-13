Water coverage progress too slow — Board

Achieving universal water coverage and sanitation remains a mirage unless urgent steps are taken.

A new study shows that water coverage is only 57 per cent, just two per cent more than in 2016-17, the report by the Water Service Regulatory Board (Wasreb) shows.

It recommends annual growth of at least four per cent to realiseVision 2030 targets.

Sewerage coverage is only 16 per cent in urban areas, the same as the previous year.

Under Vision 2030, sanitation coverage in urban areas needs to at least 80 per cent. It would also be achieved by installing improved on-site treatment facilities for populations not covered by sewerage systems.

Meantime, authorities are making concerted efforts to clean up the massively polluted Nairobi River.

Nema director general Geoffrey Wahungu has said the river may never be clean again if sewage is not managed, especially in slums. It is dumped in the river