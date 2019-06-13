Tout shames traffic cop with arrest selfie

Close

His colleagues charged with a similar offence pleaded guilty and were fined.

• John Kinuthia appeared before Kibera senior resident magistrate Esther Boke and denied the charges of violating traffic rules.

• Corporal Richard Otieno from Kabete police station appeared to testify against Kinuthia.

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
13 June 2019 - 06:00
John Kinuthia, a Kabete based tout at a Kibera court yesterday
Image: CLAUSE MASIKA

A tout arrested for failing to wear the required uniform on Wednesday appeared in a Kibera court armed with a selfie and hardcopy evidence to the contrary.

John Kinuthia appeared before Kibera senior resident magistrate Esther Boke and denied charges of violating traffic rules.

It is alleged that Kinunthia was arrested on March 19, along Waiyaki for violating traffic rules by failing to wear the required uniform.

 
 

Corporal Richard Otieno from Kabete police station appeared to testify against Kinuthia.

 After the officer testified, a composed Kinuthia produced a photo from his bag and told the court that the police officer arrested him after they disagreed on some issues, not the dressing code as alleged.

He told the court that after the officer started harassing him, he requested him to allow him to talk to the driver, and he quickly took a selfie using the driver’s phone.

He presented a selfie of him in full uniform.

The magistrate asked the officer to show the court if he also took a photo as an exhibit to be presented in court.

The tout told the court that he also recorded their conversation with the police officer using his phone. He said he will avail the recording in the next hearing.

The court prosecutor told the court he had no other evidence as the police officer was his key witness. 

 
 

His colleagues, who were also in court charged with similar offences pleaded guilty. They were fined and released.

The magistrate directed the matter to be heard on July 4 so that the tout avails his defence witness.

