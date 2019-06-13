Six things Kenyans expect from Rotich in today's budget

When National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich takes the podium in Parliament, Kenyans will be watching to see what is in for them in the 2019.20 budget.

The budget is expected to outline new expenditures and taxation measures to fund the Sh3.02 trillion budget.

Kenyans are eagerly awaiting the finer elements of the budget statement to be delivered on Thursday afternoon. They want to know whether life will get easier or they will have to "tighten their belts."

The Star took to the street of Nairobi's Central Business District to get a feel of what Kenyans expect in today's budget.

REDUCED FOOD PRICES

Mary Auko, a mother of three said; "commodities like wheat flour, bread, cooking oil, sugar, milk are very expensive currently. I hope the prices reduce by half ."

"I want the price of maize flour my staple food reduced. Imagine buying a 2 kg packet of maize flour at Sh150 from the previous Sh90. The government has starved me enough please surprise me today," James Opembe said.

The two say that if the prices of food commodities reduce, it will be a bonus for the Jubilee governance amidst corruption cases.