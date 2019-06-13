Sh70 million payout for victims of wildlife conflicts

The Kenya Wildlife Service on Wednesday released names of victims of human–wildlife conflict from Kajiado county whose families will receive a total of Sh70 million compensation.

On Monday, KWS announced that compensation for deaths occasioned by wild animals was being processed for disbursement.

Tourism and Wildlife county executive, Florence Waiganjo, at a press conference said KWS has published 14 names of beneficiary families.

“We are in receipt of the names of those who were unfortunately killed by wild animals between 2016 and 2017. KWS has made an indication to pay their kin Sh5 million each as recommended,” Waiganjo said.

The list provided by KWS indicates the names of the victims, date of death, the cause, next of kin and amount to be paid.

Those whose families will be awarded Sh5 million are:

Mparo Makorot from Loitokitok, (elephant) December 12, 2016

Saisa Timapu (lion) February 2, 17,

Nailepo Ene Tiges (snake) April 15, 2017,

Sammy Kithuka Musau (elephant) May 11, 17,

Ntoyai Sironka (snake) November 2, 2015,

Mairabi ole Masarie (elephant) March 25, 2016,

Sampere Kilowa (elephant) December 29, 2016.

Others are; Elvis Ntasikoi Munei (elephant) January 4, 2017, John Kefaya Kiono (snake) November 9, 2014, Lamkoi Lesinet (snake) April 14, 2015, Rais ole Sintei (elephant) May10, 201, Nkapi Lemarrow Taiko (lion) July 7, John Ntoipo Njaio (elephant) March 6, 2016 and Matayian Lenkaaki (elephant) July 3, 2016.

Waiganjo said KWS is currently in the process of disbursing funds availed by the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife to pay the families after due process and verification is done.

Earlier, KWS spokesman Ngugi Gacaga had said the agency had put in place elaborate measures to mitigate a surge of human-wildlife conflict cases in Kajiado County and other parts of the country in the recent past.

“Let me take this opportunity to condole with families who lost their loved ones in the last three weeks to marauding elephants in Masimba and Merrueshi,”Waiganjo said.

She said Governor Joseph Lenku has been concerned with the delay in compensation of lives lost in human/wildlife conflicts.

“We are happy as Kajiado County today to note that some of our people who lost their lives to menacing wild animals are being considered for compensation now,” Waiganjo said.

Waiganjo was flanked during the press conference by County Tourism and Wildlife Director, Samson Lenjirr.