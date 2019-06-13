Matiangi's Interior docket gets lion's share in security budget

The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government has received the lions share in the 2019/20 budget allocation.

In the budget statement presented to Parliament by Treasury CS Henry Rotich, out of the total Sh326.5 billion allocation for security, the Fred Matiang’i-led docket has been allocated Sh140 billion.

The Defense docket led by CS Rachel Omamo has been allocated Sh121.6 billion while the National Intelligence Service gets Sh7.7 billion.

The Prisons Department has been allocated Sh26.9 billion.

Rotich said some Sh22.8 billion will cater for police housing projects and allowances while another Sh6.9 billion will go towards the medical scheme for uniformed men and women.

According to Rotich, to enable an effective fight against corruption, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission will get Sh2.9 billion.

He said the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution will get Sh3 billion while the Asset Recovery Agency gets Sh50 billion.

While the Financial Reporting Centre has been allocated Sh540.8 million, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations will get Sh7.5 billion as the Auditor General get Sh5.7 billion.

"To facilitate Parliament’s oversight and legislative mandate, I have allocated Sh40.5 billion to Parliament while for access of justice, the Judiciary will get Sh19.4 billion,” he said.

In his presentation, Rotich defended the budget saying it responds to the needs of all Kenyans.

“This budget aligns all resources to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big 4 Agenda as well as supporting youth and growth of Small and Medium Enterprises,” he said.