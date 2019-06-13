Close

SECURITY FIRST

Matiangi's Interior docket gets lion's share in security budget

In Summary

• Security docket allocated Sh326.5 billion out of which Interior Ministry gets 140 billion.

• Parliament get Sh40.5 billion as Judiciary allocated Sh19.5 billion.

by PATRICK VIDIJA Photo Journalist
News
13 June 2019 - 18:36
A past Kenya Police graduation at Kiganjo Police College.
FORWARD EVER: A past Kenya Police graduation at Kiganjo Police College.
Image: FILE

The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government has received the lions share in the 2019/20 budget allocation.

In the budget statement presented to Parliament by Treasury CS Henry Rotich, out of the total Sh326.5 billion allocation for security, the Fred Matiang’i-led docket has been allocated Sh140 billion.

The Defense docket led by CS Rachel Omamo has been allocated Sh121.6 billion while the National Intelligence Service gets Sh7.7 billion.

 

The Prisons Department has been allocated Sh26.9 billion.

Rotich said some Sh22.8 billion will cater for police housing projects and allowances while another Sh6.9 billion will go towards the medical scheme for uniformed men and women.

According to Rotich, to enable an effective fight against corruption, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission will get Sh2.9 billion.

He said the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution will get Sh3 billion while the Asset Recovery Agency gets Sh50 billion.

While the Financial Reporting Centre has been allocated Sh540.8 million, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations will get Sh7.5 billion as the Auditor General get Sh5.7 billion.

"To facilitate Parliament’s oversight and legislative mandate, I have allocated Sh40.5 billion to Parliament while for access of justice, the Judiciary will get Sh19.4 billion,” he said.

In his presentation, Rotich defended the budget saying it responds to the needs of all Kenyans.

 

“This budget aligns all resources to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big 4 Agenda as well as supporting youth and growth of Small and Medium Enterprises,” he said.

More:

Blow for gamblers, drinkers in Rotich's budget

Rotich proposed excise duty on betting at the rate of 10 per cent of the amount staked.
News
44 minutes ago

Education sector wins big in Rotich’s 2019-20 budget

Universities to be scrapped or merged in reforms aimed at enhancing management.
Business
1 hour ago

Rotich announces new austerity measures to cut spending

Government to adopt a policy of no new projects to ensure completion of existing ones.
News
2 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by PATRICK VIDIJA Photo Journalist
News
13 June 2019 - 18:36

Most Popular

  1. POLITICAL GOSSIP
    12h ago Corridors of Power

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    3w ago Africa

  4. Second Ebola patient dies in Uganda
    7h ago Africa

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos