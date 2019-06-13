Lawyer sued over Sh2.5 million debt

A director of a private company has moved to the High Court seeking orders to compel a city lawyer to pay her Sh2.5 million debt.

Norah Buyaki Ratemo, a director of Avalange Trading Ltd, accuses lawyer George Kithi of failing to repay money advanced to him a year ago.

In sworn affidavit dated May 3, Buyaki, through her lawyer Jeremy Njenga, says her claim against Kithi is for Sh 2.5 million advanced by her company to him.

The plaintiff says Kithi had been acting for for her in various transactions.

The firm drafted a sale agreement for her property in Kajiado in 2012 which was successfully concluded.

Buyaki says she later approached the same law firm for purchase of an apartment at Peers Park but the transaction was never finalised as the lease period was shorter than desired.

"On July 2, 2018 the defendant, Kithi, called me and requested that since l had not identified a property yet and had money still lying in my company's account, l lend him Sh2 million as he was expecting money from one of his clients," Buyaki says.

The defendant promised to refund the money advanced to him in three days.

"Despite demands made and notice of intention to sue, the defendant has failed, refused and neglected to settle the amount due and has over the year taken the plaintiff in circles."