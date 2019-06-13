Kalonzo's son appointed to Geneva's International Human rights Commission

Kennedy Musyoka Kalonzo appointed to the International Human Rights Commission based at the Geneva Switzerland.
The son of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been appointed to the International Human Rights Commission based at the Geneva Switzerland.
Kennedy Musyoka, first born son to Kalonzo, currently a Member of Parliament at the East African Legislative Assembly based in Tanzania will serve as the coordinator of the IHRC permanent Mission to the EAC.
In a letter of appointment dated June, 10, Kalonzo will take the measures to further deepen and expand the scope of mutual cooperation for the diplomatic ties both bilateral and multilateral with EAC and the East African Nations.
"The Africa Region Headquarters of the International Human Rights Commission Geneva Switzerland is desirous of establishing close relations with East African Community by appointing a representative to be considered for incorporation into multilateral diplomatic relations organs of EAC," read part of the letter.
According to the letter signed by Amb Dr Joseph Rankin and Secretary General Dr Innocent Tivlumun Ahuro, Kalonzo has the executive approval to meet with the national governments in all East African Countries.
"IHRC will appreciate the spontaneous support from all the countries in this work of establishing a mutually consultative relationship," the letter read.
It further stated, "A formal letter to inform the Chairman of the EAC of this appointment and the establishment of IHRC-EAC diplomatic relations will be effected for positive consideration".
The letter said the appointment notes that global interdependence and interconnections have thrust States into the arms of global institutions to come to terms with global problems and set international agendas by engaging in a heterodox form of diplomacy.
"States are not only interested parties in global politics now but so are intergovernmental organisations, NGOs and multinationals. This is the background and guide of the appointment," read the letter.
Kalonzo was last year nominate for the East African Legislative Assembly EALA in a contested move by parliamentarians.
Kalonzo under his fathers' Wiper party was nominated alongside AU special Envoy and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s elder brother Oburu Odinga.