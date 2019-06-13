Kakamega to educate on registering as voters

Western regional IEBC manager Grace Rono has called on all eligible persons to register to vote.

Speaking on Monday at Kakamega social hall she said about 30 per cent of eligible voters had not registered.

According to the 2009 census, the region had five million people, including 30 per cent older than 18 years.

County Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda said the public should be educated on the importance of registering to vote.

Muhanda said it is every citizen’s democratic right to participate in the political process, which is only possible when they enrol as voters.

Kakamega County Commissioner Abdirisack Jaldesa said chiefs and their assistants will to carry out voter education through barazas.