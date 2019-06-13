Guards injured as thugs raid city hotel

Police are investigating an incident where thugs raided a city hotel and made away with property of unknown value on Tuesday night.

Detectives commenced the probe after a gang of eight raided Mapple Inn at Kiwanja in Kasarani.

The thugs tied two night guards who were manning the restaurant at the time of incident before fleeing with property.

They broke into 25 rooms and stole 26 television sets of different makes valued at Sh315,000, CCTV cameras some of which they damaged.

A police report seen by the Star indicates that the suspects later broke into the main bar counter and stole two television sets valued at Sh80,000, assorted alcoholic drinks and a laptop valued at Sh30,000.

Guards Dennis Masee and Jane Muthee were injured after both their hands and legs were tired by the thugs using a sisal rope.

Assistant chief Douglas Kimani made the report at Kasarani police station.

They were rescued and rushed to Thika Level Five Hospital.