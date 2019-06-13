Firms in Sh213m Kidero graft case supplied goods - witness

A witness in the Sh213 million graft case against former Governor Evans Kidero yesterday said two companies implicated in the case supplied goods and services to the county contrary to allegations by the state that they did not.

The head of internal audit at City Hall Edward Gichana referred to a February 2014 report confirming that Lodwar Wholesalers Limited and Ngurumani Traders supplied quarry chips, football uniforms and hand sanitisers at a cost of Sh11.6 million, among a list of other items not named in court.

Gichana said other companies, besides Ngurumani and Lodwar, were involved. Kidero and nine other suspects are accused of making payments to Ngurumani and Lodwar for services not rendered.

He told the court that Kidero appointed a committee to scrutinise and analyse all pending bills. The analysis was to help the county treasury make payment and to identify cases of fake invoices.

The committee summoned six senior officers to shed light on operations and procurement procedures.

They included the Finance chief officer to make a presentation on the status of pending bills and statutory claims, the chief accountant to expound on procurement processes, the director, engineer, quantity surveyor and projects resident engineer to highlight on the various projects of the county and the relevant tracts.

Also summoned were the head of Internal Audit who expounded on payment processes and document required and director, investigations and analysis to expound on ongoing investigations into stores, depots and other supply related matters.

Kidero has been charged alongside former county secretary Lilian Ndegwa, chief finance officer Jimmy Kiamba and Finance and Planning executive Gregory Mwakanongo. Others charged are head of Accounting Stephen Osiro, acting chief finance officer Luke Gatimu and acting head of Treasury Maurice Okere.

The nine are accused of conspiring to commit fraud, leading to the loss of Sh213,327,300 at City Hall between January 16, 2014, and January 25, 2016. They allegedly authorised payments to Ngurumani and Lodwar Wholesalers Ltd for services not rendered.

Hearing proceeds on Monday.