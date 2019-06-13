Drop in school arson a result of Magoha's firmness

Arson in secondary schools has reduced by 75 per cent this year, Education CS George Magoha has said.

The CS attributed this to his firmness and teamwork, adding that had he not been firm on regional educational coordinators both in the Teachers Service Commission and the ministry, arson cases would not have reduced.

“We have reached out to you, both in boarding and day schools, and we have reasoned together and we have reduced burning by almost 75 per cent compared to the same period last year,” Magoha said.

He spoke on Tuesday while opening the 44th Kenya Secondary School Heads Association annual conference at the Kenya School of Revenue Administration in Mombasa.

He said his firmness has also saved parents a lot of money.

“As thinkers, we agree that it is better to punish one child rather than punishing the parents of the whole school to produce money that they don’t have to build another structure."

The trend has been that parents of a school that has been set ablaze by students are forced to pay for the damage. This must change.

Kessha chairman Indimuli Kahi said a different approach in student management has also helped reduce the cases.

He disclosed that they held a week-long meeting with about 2,500 student leaders from across the country on how to better address learners' problems.

Principals, Kahi said, have also partnered with anti-terror groups which go round schools to address issues of radicalisation and extremism.

“This is a programme that has been running for the last two or three years. The fruits of all these efforts supported by the government are what we are noticing now – the rate of arson in school this year going down,” Kahi said.

'God-given quality'

On Tuesday, Magoha said being firm is one of his virtues and told off critics saying he cannot change.

“My strength, first of all, comes from God and my firmness. So, don’t tell me to stop being firm. I shall not listen to you. There are people out there who have decided to demonise my firmness for arrogance,” he said.

He was responding to, among others, Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion, who accuse him of being arrogant.