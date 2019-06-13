Close

IN SOLIDARITY

Drama as women MPs walk out of Parliament ahead of budget reading

• Women MPs walk out of parliament demanding arrest of Wajir East MP Rashid Amin.

• The MP said to have assaulted Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi over budget allocations.

by LUKE AWICH Political Reporter
13 June 2019 - 15:21
A section of Women MPs outside Parliament buildings on June 13, 2019.
Image: LUKE AWICH

Drama unfolded in Parliament on Thursday after women MPs walked out in protest of an alleged assault against their colleague.

The legislatures walked out demanding the arrest of Wajir East MP Rashid Amin after he assaulted Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi.

This was just as the house resumed the afternoon sessions ahead of the budget reading.

 
 

They stormed out of parliament chanting slogans that called for the exit of Rashid and National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale.

The women accused Duale of failing to stand up for women in Parliament.

Rashid reportedly accosted Gedi at Parliament's parking lot and engaged her in a heated discussion before physically assaulting her as legislators and security officers watched helplessly.

The Star established that Rashid demanded to know why Gedi – a member of the budget committee – did not allocate any money to his Wajir East Constituency during the recent visit by the budget team.

The Budget and Appropriation team was in Wajir east for a budget public hearing.

