Drama as women MPs walk out of Parliament ahead of budget reading

This was just as the house resumed the afternoon sessions ahead of the budget reading.

They stormed out of parliament chanting slogans that called for the exit of Rashid and National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale.

The women accused Duale of failing to stand up for women in Parliament.

Rashid reportedly accosted Gedi at Parliament's parking lot and engaged her in a heated discussion before physically assaulting her as legislators and security officers watched helplessly.

The Star established that Rashid demanded to know why Gedi – a member of the budget committee – did not allocate any money to his Wajir East Constituency during the recent visit by the budget team.

The Budget and Appropriation team was in Wajir east for a budget public hearing.