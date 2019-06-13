Close

BUDGETKE2019

Cabinet approves 2019/2020 budget statement

In Summary

• Cabinet considered the brief and approved the proposed Budget Estimates for submission to the National Assembly. 

• The budget has a deficit of Sh556 billion shillings.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
13 June 2019 - 15:31
President Uhuru chaired the Cabinet meeting that approved the budget
President Uhuru chaired the Cabinet meeting that approved the budget
Image: PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday chaired a Special Session of the Cabinet during which the Cabinet was briefed on the Budget Estimates for the Financial Year 2019/2020.

According to a statement from PSCU, the Cabinet considered the brief and approved the proposed Budget Estimates for submission to the National Assembly. 

The budget outlines new expenditures and taxation measures to fund the Sh3.02 trillion budget.

 
 

Last year, the budget stood at Sh.3.06 trillion.

 

The Treasury has allocated Sh671 billion for the development agenda.

CS Rotich has also allocated Sh314 billion to the counties.

Constituency funds have been allocated Sh5 billion in the budget.

The budget has a deficit of Sh556 billion shillings.

This means Kenya Revenue Authority will have to work harder to raise the deficit.

The government has increased its 2018-19 spending by Sh80 billion, defeating efforts by President Uhuru Kenyatta to have the Treasury institute austerity measures.

More:

Funding the 2019-2020 budget

Unlikely that the increase will see KRA hitting its collection targets altogether.
Business
12 hours ago

How to raise revenue key in Rotich's budget

We expect much more than the lines that money will be spent on, but how it will be raised.
News
10 hours ago

How Rotich plans to spend your money in Sh3.02 trillion budget

Country mired in debt, forcing govt to borrow from Peter to pay Paul.
Business
11 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
13 June 2019 - 15:31

Most Popular

  1. POLITICAL GOSSIP
    10h ago Corridors of Power

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    3w ago Africa

  4. Second Ebola patient dies in Uganda
    5h ago Africa

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos