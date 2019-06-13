10 KDF officers injured in Kangundo crash

Ten soldiers were injured in a road accident on Kangundo Road in Matungulu, Machakos County.

Matungulu subcounty police commander Isaac Thuranira said the officers sustained serious injuries in the accident at Mutinda near Joska market on Wednesday morning.

He said the driver of the lorry which ferrying 18 officers lost control leading to the accident.

“The military lorry was being driven from Nairobi towards Kangundo and was ferrying eighteen officers. On reaching the scene of the accident, the driver lost control, leading to it crashing on the road, landing on its right side. Ten officers sustained serious injuries,” Thuranira told the Star.

Thuranira said no deaths were immediately reported following the incident but a police source told the Star two officers died on the way to the hospital.

Thuranira said the soldiers were rushed to Forces Memorial Hospital in Nairobi.

“Police cleared the scene before military rescue officers joined us. We teamed up with the KDF officers to rush the victims to Forces Memorial and other hospitals,” he added.

Witnesses said it took police nearly an hour to remove the injured officers from the scene of the accident.

They said the officers were headed to KBC grounds in Matungulu few kilometers from where the incident occurred for their regular training.

“Four of the injured officers jumped out of the lorry when it lost control,” a witness said.