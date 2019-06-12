Why Dubai gold scam probe has stalled

Investigations into the Sh400 million gold scam involving the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, have collapsed.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have been unable to proceed with the investigations because Sheikh Maktoum is yet to give consent for statements to be taken from those who dealt with the Kenyan scammers.

DCI officers were to record a statement from the representative of the United Arab Emirates' ruler Ali Zandi regarding the Sh400 million gold scam.

Zandi’s statement was critical in the investigations because it would have provided the basis to interrogate the Kenyan suspects.

Zandi manages a company called Zlivia, a gold trading company based in Dubai. Its missing gold was reported to have been seized at JKIA in transit from the DRC to Dubai, according to the Kenyans he dealt with.

“Without a statement, it means that there is no complainant. That means there is no case,” said a DCI officer aware of the developments in the case.

Kenya had written to the Sheik asking his administration to facilitate the recording of the statements but three weeks later there has not been any response.

Diplomatic sources in the UAE Embassy in Nairobi told the Star yesterday that the Sheik may have decided not to allow Zandi to record a statement to avoid too much negative publicity.

The sheikh, according to the source, will pursue other means in seeking to recover his millions. It is not clear what the other means will be.

On May 22, the UAE envoy to Kenya, Khalid Al Mualla, denied that the country's ruler lost Sh400 million to Kenyan fake gold scammers.