Top teachers to get awards on Friday

Twenty-four teachers have been shortlisted for this year's teacher and principal of the year awards to be announced on Friday.

The Teacher Of the Year Award will go to a tutor voted the best in all the eight former provinces while the Principal Of the Year Award will go to the best-voted administrator.

There are 18 teachers shortlisted for Toya while eight nominees will battle for Poya award.

The awards will be announced in Mombasa at the end of the 44th annual principals conference.

Here are the regional nominees for the two awards:

Rift Valley Poya nominee: Mary Kiprop, 50. She is a masters student at Moi University and principal of Kapsabet Girls High School.

She started her career in 1993 as a teacher at Kituro High School before rising through the ranks to deputy principal in 2013 and principal in 2018.

She is proud of improving infrastructure in Kaptoria and Kapsabet.

In Kaptoria, she built a 400-bed dormitory and completed a stalled tuition block at Kapsabet Girls that has 12 classrooms.

She stabilised the financial position of the two schools and cleared a debt of Sh15 million in Kaptoria and left a surplus of Sh25 million.

She cleared a debt of Sh16 million out of Sh25 million in Kapsabet Girls.

Nyanza Poya nominee: Edwin Namachanja. Born in 1973, he is the principal at Maranda High School. He teaches Mathematics and CRE. He taught at Friends School Kamusinga, Marala High School and Maranda High School.

Coast Poya nominee: Mutiso Mbinda, 51, is the principal of Shimo La Tewa School. Been a principal for 21 years. He has a B.Ed degree from KU in 1989.

Eastern Poya nominee: Lucy Kawira Mugendi holds Bachelor Education (Arts) from Kenyatta University in 1990. She is the Machakos Girls High School principal from 2016 to date.

Nairobi Poya nominee: Mwangi Richard Mugo, born in 1964 and holds a Master of Science degree from UoN. Head of Pumwani Secondary School from 2000 to date.

Western Poya nominee: Emelda Oyombe, head of Cardinal Otunga Girls High School from 2017 to date. Born in 1963, she is graduate of Kenyatta University with Bachelor of Education.

She boasts of drilling a borehole to end perennial water problems and improving KCSE performance from 5.9 to 7.37 mean score. Oyombe served as the principal of Kosu Girls High School between January 2008-December 2017.

The teacher of Chemistry and Biology has worked in six schools.

North Eastern Poya nominee: Yakub Buthul Shurie from Garissa holds a B.Ed from International University Africa, Khartoum, Sudan in 2005. He has been the principal of Saka Girls Secondary School since 2015.

Coast Toya nominee: Pascal Onani Obinga, born in 1985. He is a PhD student of Economics and Planning of Education. He began teaching in 2007 at Kakamega High School. He heads the Science Department at Gadeni Secondary School, Tana River county.