Top teachers to get awards on Friday

Twenty-four teachers have been shortlisted for this year's teacher and principal of the year awards to be announced on Friday.
The Teacher Of the Year Award will go to a tutor voted the best in all the eight former provinces while the Principal Of the Year Award will go to the best-voted administrator.
There are 18 teachers shortlisted for Toya while eight nominees will battle for Poya award.
The awards will be announced in Mombasa at the end of the 44th annual principals conference.
Here are the regional nominees for the two awards:
Rift Valley Poya nominee: Mary Kiprop, 50. She is a masters student at Moi University and principal of Kapsabet Girls High School.
She started her career in 1993 as a teacher at Kituro High School before rising through the ranks to deputy principal in 2013 and principal in 2018.
She is proud of improving infrastructure in Kaptoria and Kapsabet.
In Kaptoria, she built a 400-bed dormitory and completed a stalled tuition block at Kapsabet Girls that has 12 classrooms.
She stabilised the financial position of the two schools and cleared a debt of Sh15 million in Kaptoria and left a surplus of Sh25 million.
She cleared a debt of Sh16 million out of Sh25 million in Kapsabet Girls.
Nyanza Poya nominee: Edwin Namachanja. Born in 1973, he is the principal at Maranda High School. He teaches Mathematics and CRE. He taught at Friends School Kamusinga, Marala High School and Maranda High School.
Coast Poya nominee: Mutiso Mbinda, 51, is the principal of Shimo La Tewa School. Been a principal for 21 years. He has a B.Ed degree from KU in 1989.
Eastern Poya nominee: Lucy Kawira Mugendi holds Bachelor Education (Arts) from Kenyatta University in 1990. She is the Machakos Girls High School principal from 2016 to date.
Nairobi Poya nominee: Mwangi Richard Mugo, born in 1964 and holds a Master of Science degree from UoN. Head of Pumwani Secondary School from 2000 to date.
Western Poya nominee: Emelda Oyombe, head of Cardinal Otunga Girls High School from 2017 to date. Born in 1963, she is graduate of Kenyatta University with Bachelor of Education.
She boasts of drilling a borehole to end perennial water problems and improving KCSE performance from 5.9 to 7.37 mean score. Oyombe served as the principal of Kosu Girls High School between January 2008-December 2017.
The teacher of Chemistry and Biology has worked in six schools.
North Eastern Poya nominee: Yakub Buthul Shurie from Garissa holds a B.Ed from International University Africa, Khartoum, Sudan in 2005. He has been the principal of Saka Girls Secondary School since 2015.
Coast Toya nominee: Pascal Onani Obinga, born in 1985. He is a PhD student of Economics and Planning of Education. He began teaching in 2007 at Kakamega High School. He heads the Science Department at Gadeni Secondary School, Tana River county.
Coast Toya nominee: Grace Mabuti, teacher of Mathematics and History, attended Moi University. She was voted best History teacher in Taita Taveta (2013-2018) and Mathematics (2013-2017). Teacher at Dr. Aggrey High School in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta county. Head of Mathematics Department (2014 to date) and athletics coach (2014 to date).
Western Toya nominee: Amos Onyango Ogagah, teacher at Moi Girls High School, Vihiga county. Graduated with BSc with IT from Maseno University, 2009. Improved Computer Studies performance from a mean grade of 7.00 in 2015 to 10.44 in 2018.
Central Toya nominee: Anne Kawira Gitonga, masters student of Kiswahili since 2012 to date. Holds a B.Ed ( Arts) from KU. Teacher at Bishop Gatimu Ng'andu Girls High School since 2008. Began her career in 2005 at Mwea Boys High School.
Western Toya nominee: Felix Kipkemboi, Jemoro Secondary School, Vihiga county. Teacher of English and Kiswahili. Masters degree holder in Educational Psychology. The first class honours graduate of BEd from Egerton University is head of Humanities since 2008.
Eastern Toya nominee: Michael Macharia, born in 1986. He is a PhD student at KU since 2016 and began teaching in 2011 at Waa Boys' High School. Heads the Science Department.
North Eastern Toya nominee: Josephat Mula, born in 1978. Has a B.Ed from UoN, graduated in 2002. Deputy Principal at Fafi Girls Secondary School.
Nairobi Toya nominee: Timothy Muthoka, born in 1974. Awarded best teacher of French in Nairobi county in KCSE. The second best teacher of French nationally in KCSE. Graduated from Moi University in 1998 with B.Ed.
Rift Valley Toya nominee: Joseph Songok, born in 1989. Physics and Mathematics teacher; currently Innovative and ICT teacher of the year, Rift Valley. Holds a B.Ed from Moi University, graduated in 2012. Teacher at St Joseph's Girls Chepcherit
Eastern Toya nominee: Isabella Engede, born in 1986. BA (Geography and Kiswahili) from KU. Teacher at Kathiani Girls High School since 2012. She heads the Guidance and Counselling department.
North Eastern Toya nominee: Abdinoor Yusuf, born in 1992. Masters student in Business Administration KU. BEd (Arts) MKU and teaches at Sheikh Ali High School.
Nyanza Toya nominee: Fredrick Shikuku Shitubi, born in 1974. Holds a Bachelor of Arts from KU and is pursuing a masters in Literature, Maseno University. Teacher of English and Literature at St Mary School, Yala.
Rift Valley Toya nominee: Joseph Ndung'u Mung'ara, 40, has a BA from Kenyatta University, is a certified accountant and a human resource manager.
He heads the Mathematics and Geography department at St Maurice Boys High School since 2009. He also doubles up as the head of guidance and counseling.
He gets to battle for the CSE 2011, Kwanza District Position one mean score of 7.4KCSE 2012, Geography Position one mean score of 8.274.