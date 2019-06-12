Sonko advertises for new County Secretary, Chief Officers

City Hall on Wednesday announced vacancies of 10 Chief Officers positions, County Secretary and the Director of Procurement.

The move comes after Tuesday's revelations that among the county's 19 chief officers only eight had their contracts which ended in April.

Through the outgoing County Public Service Board, City Hall called upon all eligible applicants who must be Kenyan Citizens to submit their application forms online or hand them in physically before June 24, 2019.

The current chief officers were vetted and approved last year by the County Assembly.

However, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had earlier raised concerns that some of the chief officers are pursuing political ambitions forgetting their mandate of serving Nairobi residents.

A Chief Officer is an accounting and authorised officer, who is responsible to the respective County Executive Committee Member.

Major functions of Chief Officers include day to day administration of their respective departments.

They provide strategic policy direction for effective service delivery within the department.

They also implement policies and programmes within the department.

The applicants must have at least Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field from a university recognized in Kenya.

Also, one must have demonstrated a thorough understanding of the Nairobi City County Manifesto and County Integrated Development Programme (CIDP).

The County Secretary's contract runs for four years.

Nairobi has been lacking a substantive County Secretary since last year September after Sonko suspended Peter Kariuki due to what he termed as sabotage.

Pauline Kahiga who is the CEC for Agriculture and Fisheries has been serving in an acting capacity since then.

For one to qualify for the County Secretary position, one must have a Bachelor’s Degree from a university recognized in Kenya and be in possession of a Master’s Degree in Human Resource.

One must also have work experience of not less than 10 years; five of which should be in administration and management.

The CS is the Secretary to the County Executive Committee.

Duties of the county secretary include coordination of County State functions and ensuring efficient management of resources.

They also provide direction and guidance to public officers in the county.

The County Secretary is normally vetted by the County Assembly Committee on Appointments which also vets the CECs and County Attorney.

For the Director of Procurement position, one must have served for at least 10 years in Supply Chain Management and have a Bachelor’s Degree in Procurement and Supply Chain Management from a university recognized in Kenya.

(S)he must also be conversant with modern computer packages used in Supply Chain Management and demonstrate an understanding of the Public Procurement and Disposal Act 2005.

The same applies to the Deputy Director of Procurement who must have served for at least seven years in Supply Chain Management.

Both are assigned duties and are under the watch of the Chief Officer for Finance.

Last year in April, Sonko sent 30 Nairobi county procurement staff on forced leave for allegedly inflating prices and issuing Local Purchase Orders without the necessary approval.