Senate picks Kitui for second sitting outside Nairobi

•Lusaka says sittings will bring government closer to the people.
The Senate will hold its second sittings outside Nairobi from September 16 to 20 in Kitui county.
The sessions will be held at Kitui County Assembly chambers.
Last year, the legislators held their first-ever plenary and committee sittings outside the capital city, in Uasin Gishu county.
Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen said the decision to have senators sit outside Nairobi conforms to the Constitution and the Standing Orders.
“Article 126 (1) of the Constitution and Standing Order No. 31(1) of the Senate permits the Senate or National Assembly to hold its sittings outside the capital city,” he said.
Murkomen said that House committees will also hold sittings at the County Assembly in the same manner and practice as it happens at the main buildings of parliament in Nairobi.
Hearings will be led by Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.
Residents from all sectors will be able to engage directly with the Senate through public participation.
“Bringing the Senate closer to the counties and the general public will provide an opportunity to members and staff of county assemblies to learn and borrow best practices from the Senate and promote the work of the Senate,” Lusaka said.
The session will highlight opportunities for people to get involved in the work of the Senate, strengthen capacity and partnerships at the county level and enhance public awareness of the Senate's business, he said.