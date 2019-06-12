Senate picks Kitui for second sitting outside Nairobi

The Senate will hold its second sittings outside Nairobi from September 16 to 20 in Kitui county.

The sessions will be held at Kitui County Assembly chambers.

Last year, the legislators held their first-ever plenary and committee sittings outside the capital city, in Uasin Gishu county.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen said the decision to have senators sit outside Nairobi conforms to the Constitution and the Standing Orders.

“Article 126 (1) of the Constitution and Standing Order No. 31(1) of the Senate permits the Senate or National Assembly to hold its sittings outside the capital city,” he said.

Murkomen said that House committees will also hold sittings at the County Assembly in the same manner and practice as it happens at the main buildings of parliament in Nairobi.