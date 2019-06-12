School heads take medical tests at MKU stand

Principals attending the 44th Kenya Secondary School Heads Association annual conference in Mombasa have been flocking the Mt Kenya University stand for free medical screening.

The university’s College of Health Sciences and School of Nursing have over the years been offering free screening services to the principals as part of corporate social responsibility.

MKU’s Elizabeth Ndung’u said they have been screening for diabetes, hypertension and nutritional assessment for body mass index.

“As a university, we are training doctors, nurses, nutritionists and clinical officers. We are here with our students to show what we are training at the college. We want to help society as part of our CSR,” Ndung’u said.

By Tuesday morning, some 400 teachers had been screened.

At least 20 were found with high blood pressure and high sugar levels.

All of them did not know their status previously.

“Those who have been found with high blood pressure and high sugar levels have been advised to keep visiting our stand throughout the day and the rest of the week so we can monitor them,” Ndung’u said.

After the conference, which ends on Friday, the teachers are advised to visit hospitals near them for further follow-up.

“If there is any hypertension or diabetes, it will be confirmed and medication will be provided,” Ndung’u said.

The danger of high blood pressure is that it has no symptoms.

“This is a non-communicable disease. You get the high blood pressure symptoms quite late at the final stages when it is already complicated,” Ndung’u said.