Religious leaders push to delink boundaries review role from IEBC

Constitutionally, the next review can be undertaken within a minimum of eight years and a maximum of 12 after that — in June 2020 to June 2024.

The upcoming national census would inform the boundaries' review that is expected to be another thorny and emotive issue.

The religious leaders also proposed that the tenure of commissioners be staggered to avert the crisis caused by the difficulty in filling vacancies.

“A staggered tenure would ensure continuity as the commissioners will not leave at the same time as is the case today,” Joseph Mutie, chairman of the Inter-Religious Council, said.

The council further told the committee chaired by Jeremiah Kioni (Ndaragwa MP) that the general election should also be staggered to improve polls management.

The IEBC too has been pushing for the same reform to ensure that national elections and county polls are not held on the same day.

The council suggests that the election of President, MPs and Woman Representatives be held on different days from those of senators, governors, and MCAs.

The religious leaders demanded that IEBC officers found culpable of electoral malpractices be personally held liable. The polls register should be audited two years after every election.

MPs are collecting views from members of the public on proposed amendments to the IEBC Act, including reducing the number of commissioners from seven to five.

As the parliamentary committee continues gathers IEBGC reform proposals, the recruitment of the IEBC Chief Executive Officer has triggered a fresh storm at the agency.

Commission chairman Wafula Chebuakati, who was forced by the court to re-advertise the position last month, is said to be keen to bring in an outsider to manage the 2022 polls.

However, the push is being resisted by commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye, who are said to be favouring acting CEO Hussein Marjan to be confirmed to the top job.