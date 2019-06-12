PHOTOS: Second French naval ship frigate le Sorcouf docs at Mombasa

She said the two countries signed the MASE Agreement (Maritime Security) during the Blue Economy Conference in November last year in Nairobi.

"The Blue economy presents quite an immense opportunity and that both Kenya and France are committed to exploiting its potential while protecting the marine life," she said.

She added, "France and Kenya are committed in the protection of marine environment and the two countries will cooperate to better protect Kenya’s maritime environment through protection of the fragile coastline ecosystem, particularly the Kenyan Mangrove swamp".

According to her, two French research institutes (CIRAD and IRD) will undertake a project roadmap to classify the areas concerned in Kilifi and Lamu.

Dubbed “Mikoko Project” the objective is to manage and restore the mangrove ecosystem of Kenya and it is a project that will be handled in partnership with the Kenya Forestry Services, The Kenya Wildlife Services, the National Museums of Kenya and the Institute of Climate Change Adaptation at the University of Nairobi.