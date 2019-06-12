Nyeri man accused of injuring stepson’s genitals held for seven days

A man who allegedly injured his stepson’s genitals will remain in police custody for seven days to allow the police to complete investigations.

Corporal Peter Njogu told senior Nyeri resident magistrate Nelly Kariuki on Tuesday that investigations are ongoing and police were yet to record statements from the victim and his mother.

“We want time to record witness statements. The child is still in hospital with his mother following the attack,” the officer said.

He said the suspect's life was in danger and there was a possibility he would be attacked by the public if released.

“The suspect ought to be detained for his own safety. The state has a duty to protect his life,” Njogu said. The court granted the police more time to complete the investigations and directed that the suspect be returned to court on June 18 to answer to the charges.

The officer said the accused, being a step-father of the victim, was likely to interfere with the witnesses.

“We would like to interrogate the witnesses first before his release.”

The man is said to have attacked the boy for allegedly stealing Sh50 from his coat pocket.

The offence was committed last weekend in Kieni West subcounty.

The 10-year-old boy is being treated at Nyeri County Referral hospital where he was taken by his mother.

The suspect was arrested by members of the public and handed over to Endarasha police post.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)