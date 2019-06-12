No salaries for county staff if budget is cut - Governors

Governors on Tuesday threatened to withhold county employees' wages if the national government reduces county budgets for 2019-20.

The county chiefs said in a statement that the national government was holding back funds for devolved development functions such as health, education, water, agriculture and disaster management to only pay salaries.

“We must state that if mediation fails, county governments will decline to receive money for salaries (recurrent) for services they will not be providing. We cannot be so insensitive to the desires of our citizens who overwhelmingly voted for devolution,” Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said.

Counties were responding to the National Treasury report following the expected Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council meeting on Friday.

IBEC is made up of the CoG and Deputy President William Ruto. The meeting follows failed mediation talks between governors and MPs.

The mediation follows a proposal by the CRA and National Treasury presented to Parliament on the way forward following a failed consensus on the division of revenue between CoG and the national government.