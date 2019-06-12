Matiang'i orders deportation of Chinese Gikomba traders

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has ordered for the deportation of Chinese nationals engaging in local trading at Gikomba market in Nairobi.

Matiangi said that it is unfortunate the Chinese nationals were in the country trading illegally.

“It is illegal for foreigners to engage in local trading in Kenya. We do not have a classification of foreign traders coming to Kenya to do hawking or local trading. We will escort them to the airport, bid them bye and ensure they have their dinner at their countries by tomorrow evening,” the CS said.

He cited other foreigners who the ministry found in Meru County hawking rice during the mop-up exercise.

“With strong financial backing, are Kenyans traders poised to run for their money as the Chinese traders seek to control the supply chain from import down to retail?” Nakuru Hawkers Association Simon Ole Nasieku posed.

Matiangi, who was accompanied by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, area MPs Samuel Arama (Nakuru West), David Gikaria (Nakuru East) Charity Kathambi (Njoro) among other leaders, spoke in Nakuru on Wednesday during the launch of the e-passport centre.

Kinyanjui asked the CS to stop issuing work permits to foreign workers as there are Kenyans who have expertise in various fields.

“There are some companies who have their entire team, even drivers who are all foreigners.. such expertise can be acquired from the locals,” the governor said.

Matiang’i said the entire security department is restricted in issuing work permits hence foreigners should apply for work permits from their home countries before seeking work in Kenya.

Matiang'i said the government was putting in place a good migration governance policy that will contribute to rapid economic growth by influencing the inflow of capital and skills.

He said the inflow will bridge the gap in the regional economy.